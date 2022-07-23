A ribbon-cutting ceremony has been held to open a new pub on Burnham-On-Sea seafront this weekend.

The Iron Duke, which is located next to the Fabulous Showboat amusements, opened its doors for the first time on Saturday (July 23rd).

New owners Phil and Gaynor Burke, who also run Burnham’s Somerset & Dorset pub, told Burnham-On-Sea.com that they are delighted to have opened a ‘traditional seaside pub’.

The premises on Burnham’s North Esplanade recently changed ownership and has been given a new name and has been completely refurbished.

“We decided to name it ‘The Iron Duke’ because that’s the name of the first paddle steamer to operate a ferry service between Cardiff and Burnham jetty back in the 1850s,” says Phil.

“Burnham has a great marine history and we wanted to mark that in the name.”

“We have fully upgraded the premises, putting in new electrics, a new bar, cellar, and pumps to make it a modern pub with a traditional feel.”

He adds: “The Iron Duke is a free house with no ties to any brewery chains so we are able to pass on deals and stock a wide selection of real ales, including local brews.”

Saturday’s opening ceremony was attended by staff and customers, with Lin Smart being given the honour of cutting the ribbon to formally open the premises.

Phil added that the pub will also turn its rear car park into a beer garden. There will also be live weekly music and entertainment.

The pub will also serve a traditional menu of hot food from later in the summer.

The premises was previously occupied by Island Bay which recently closed, and before that Vinnie’s Wine Bar.