New public electronic vehicle charging points look set to be installed in a Burnham-On-Sea car park this year as part of the growing local roll-out.

The plans for Burnham’s Oxford Street car park are included in a report to councillors due to be considered at the final full meeting of Sedgemoor District Council this Wednesday (March 29th) before the new Somerset Council takes over on April 1st.

Cllr Mark Healey says: “We continue to work with Swarco towards a concession model for electronic vehicle (EV) Chargers in two Council owned car parks.”

“We have agreed the terms for Oxford Street car park in Burnham-On-Sea, which if agreed will see the installation of 2 X 200kW EV chargers.”

“We are also looking at the locations of a possible car park in the Bridgwater area and we are exploring possibilities at either West Quay or Barclay Street car park.”

“The legal team are looking at the proposed lease arrangements at the moment.”

Currently, there are public EV charging points outside the Burnham-On-Sea Tesco store and at the M5 Sedgemoor Services.

There are also plans to install others at Brent Knoll’s Sanders Garden Centre and in the car parking next to the Highbridge Costa Coffee drive-thru.