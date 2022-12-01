A new-look restaurant and cocktail bar has launched in Burnham-On-Sea town centre.

The Rainbow Lounge has opened its doors in the High Street in place of a former burger and pizza cafe.

Local couple Moeen and Anna Jabbar, who are running the new business, say it has been getting plenty of support in its first days.

Anna says: “We are providing a freshly cooked menu of hot and cold food, ranging from traditional cooked breakfasts all day, to full lunches, afternoon teas and evening meals.”

“A popular, unique dish is our charcuterie board with a delicious selection of fresh meats, nuts and fruits.”

“We’d been looking for a local property in the area and came across this good sized, centrally located position.”

“It’s called The Rainbow Lounge because we wanted to find a name that’s bright, colourful and welcoming to everyone. All are very welcome here, including well behaved dogs and their owners!”

“We are interested to hear from musicians who would be interested in playing in the evenings.”

She added that the new restaurant transforms into a cocktail bar in the evenings.

The couple are also running a ‘Secret Santa’ initiative where the local community can pop in and nominate needy local residents for a Christmas gift.