New removals firm and Hermes collection point set to open in Burnham-On-Sea

A new removals business incorporating a new Hermes drop-off and collection point is set to open in Burnham-On-Sea town centre.

ADS Removals opens this week in Burnham’s Victoria Street in place of KDS Interiors which closed its doors last year when its owners retired.

The new business offers home removals, packing, unpacking and set up, plus commercial removals and house clearances, while the new shop sells packaging items, tools, removal kits and is an official new Hermes collection point.

Talking to Burnham-On-Sea.com, owner Adam Hill says: “I have been running the business successfully in Devon for seven years and we are now branching out into Burnham to fill a need for a service here.”

“We have already had lots of positive interest and intend to fully open on February 28th.”

He adds: “Moving house is widely regarded as one of the most stressful events that a person can experience and we are dedicated to helping make your move as stress-free and enjoyable as possible.”

Adam knows from experience just how stressful moving can be – he moved his father from Jersey back to the UK mainland and, having enjoyed the experience, he’s since grown his business into a full removals service.

“My passion for the industry drives me and the company to provide quality services and I feel that every customer should be looked after as though they were a member of the family – that’s the ethos of ADS Removals Limited.”

A Burnham Chamber of Trade spokesman added: “It’s great to see this new business opening in Burnham town centre, adding to the range of independent businesses operating here. We give a warm welcome to Adam and wish him well.”