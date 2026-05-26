New report highlights Hinkley Point C’s wide‑ranging benefits for people, communities and the environment

A new report has revealed the scale of Hinkley Point C’s positive impact across Somerset and the wider South West, detailing major gains in skills, jobs, community funding and environmental improvements linked to the construction of Britain’s first new nuclear power station in a generation.

The Hinkley Point C Socio‑economic and Environmental Impact Report 2026 sets out the latest figures, showing how the project continues to deliver long‑term value for local people while supporting the UK’s clean energy future.

According to the report, more than 19,500 people have now been trained through the project’s three Centres of Excellence, run in partnership with the UCS College Group. A total of 1,740 apprentices have been trained — almost 70% from the South West — surpassing the original target of 1,000. The programme has also welcomed young people from Suffolk, who will take their new skills to Sizewell C, Hinkley Point C’s twin project on the East Coast.

The report also highlights the significant reach of the Hinkley Point C Community Fund, which has awarded over £20 million in grants to 385 organisations, benefiting more than 600,000 people across Somerset. The investment has helped unlock at least £8.4 million in match funding, with around 40% of grants supporting rural communities and many directed to areas facing social and economic disadvantage.

Local businesses continue to benefit too, with £5.4 billion spent with 1,500 South West suppliers. The project’s influence is being felt nationwide, including in North Wales where a new factory has opened to support Hinkley Point C and future nuclear developments, creating 200 jobs.

Environmental progress also features strongly in the report. More than 65,000 trees have been planted around the site, and surveys have recorded 92 bird species thriving in newly created habitats. The project is also delivering major marine improvements, including seagrass planting in the Severn Estuary and £700 million of fish protection measures.

Hinkley Point C will eventually provide around 10% of the UK’s current electricity demand, offering long‑term energy security through home‑grown, low‑carbon power.

Hinkley Point C CEO Stuart Crooks said the project’s impact is clear: “The Hinkley Point C Community Fund has supported many inspiring initiatives which show the vitality of communities and people around our site. As I prepare to move on from the project, I am proud to see what we have achieved.”

Minister for Nuclear Lord Vallance said the project is central to the UK’s clean energy mission, adding that it is “supporting a new generation of skilled nuclear workers to power Britain.”

Local organisations featured in the report include Wilstock Hub, which received £850,000 to develop a new community facility, and Victoria Park Community Centre in Bridgwater, which was awarded £46,000 to modernise its well‑used community hub.

Somerset Community Foundation CEO Justin Sargent said the fund is helping build “stronger and more resilient communities,” while Somerset Chamber of Commerce Chief Executive David Crew praised the project for driving investment and opportunity across the region.

The full 2026 report and case studies can be downloaded here via Hinkley Point C’s website.