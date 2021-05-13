A new residents parking permit scheme has moved a step closer to being introduced in Burnham-On-Sea to resolve on-street parking issues.

Somerset County Council is considering proposals to introduce new parking restrictions in Dunstan Road and Kingsway Road following complaints from some residents about a lack of on-street parking spaces outside their homes.

A group of residents attended a meeting of the Town Council’s planning applications committee this week to air their concerns and push for the changes.

Residents say there is a growing lack of parking spaces along their streets due to non-residents occupying on-street spaces while they work in the town centre or visit nearby shops and businesses.

One resident told this week’s meeting: “There are so few parking spaces that you daren’t drive your car away for fear of not getting one nearby later in the day – it makes you anxious about leaving your home, you are almost a prisoner in your own home.”

“A resident’s parking scheme is the only way it will get resolved. We have lobbied for many years to get changes made.”

“We also frequently see illegal parking on the double yellow lines where people visit local businesses, sometimes blocking residents in, or even parking in their drives. Several residents have received abuse when they’ve complained to the drivers.”

Cllr Andy Brewer said: “A review of parking is underway and our understanding is that the minimum requirement has been met. There have also been nine letters of support from residents. It is looking promising but there will be road safety considerations that will need to be taken into consideration.”

Town councillors on the committee gave their support to the residents.

If permit parking is introduced in Dunstan Road and Kingsway Road, this would create a ‘permit parking only area’ where any vehicle parked would have to own a valid permit during the controlled hours.

The county council has previously said that residents would be able to apply for two annual permits for their vehicles, or one if the property already has off-road parking. These would likely be charged at £60 for the first vehicle and £100 for the second vehicle. Low-emission vehicles would benefit from discounts.

Residents in the roads would also be able to apply for an annual ‘visitor permit’ for use by their visitors.

The county council says that current legislation requires that any parking enforcement scheme must cover its own costs without being a burden on general council tax payers, hence the need for the charges.