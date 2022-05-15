A new residents parking scheme is set to be launched in Burnham-On-Sea today (Monday, May 16th) in a bid to resolve on-street parking issues.

Updated signs have been unveiled in Dunstan Road and Kingsway Road in the run-up to the introduction of the measures.

Only residents with permits will be able to park there from Monday to Sunday between 8.30am-6.30pm.

A Somerset County Council spokesman told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “We can confirm that the residents’ parking permit scheme comes into force from Monday, 16th May.”

“Due to a slight delay in enacting the scheme officers will serve a warning notice only on vehicles parked without a permit in this area for a period of 10 days from Monday.”

“Once the 10-day warning period has ended, vehicles without a valid permit are liable to receive a penalty notice.”

The new scheme comes after some residents raised concerns about a lack of parking spaces in their streets caused by non-residents frequently occupying spaces to avoid parking charges and restrictions in the town centre.

However, some other residents have not been happy with the charges for permits.

Somerset County Council has been consulting with residents on the proposals, as we reported here in 2019.