Sedgemoor District Council has installed new safety measures at a play area in Highbridge.

The council is responsible for 53 play areas across the district and continually invests in measures to maintain safety.

New self-closing gates have been installed at Stiling Close in Highbridge at a cost of £1,400 to supply and install, pictured here.

Council spokeswoman Claire Faun said: “We’re continually investing in our play areas, and we’ve recently installed self-closing gates at Stiling Close, Highbridge to keep dogs out and children safe.”

Last year, the council confirmed it was in the process of upgrading a number of parks across the district with new equipment.