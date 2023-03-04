Sedgemoor District Council has installed new safety measures at a play area in Highbridge.

The council is responsible for 53 play areas across the district and continually invests in measures to maintain safety.

New self-closing gates have been installed at Stiling Close in Highbridge at a cost of £1,400 to supply and install, pictured here.

Council spokeswoman Claire Faun said: “We’re continually investing in our play areas, and we’ve recently installed self-closing gates at Stiling Close, Highbridge to keep dogs out and children safe.”

Last year, the council confirmed it was in the process of upgrading a number of parks across the district with new equipment.

 
Subscribe to our free news updates and join our other subscribers.
No spam, we promise. You can unsubscribe at any time and we'll never share your details without your permission. View our privacy page
Select all options that you require: