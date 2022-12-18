A new storage facility has recently opened on Highbridge’s Isleport Business Park.

Big Bull Self Storage in Bennett Road is offering high security storage units for drive-up customers, suitable for business use and members of the public.

The new service meets a “growing need for very high security, ventilated storage units,” says the company’s Kerry Llewelyn.

Kerry adds: “We truly believe we have not only the perfect site, but also the perfect location with easy access. As we are a brand new site, with brand new container units, you can expect a very clean and tidy experience here.”

“The units at Big Bull Self Storage are airtight shipping containers, modified with 14 extra ventilation points to ensure air circulation to prevent condensation and damp, with modified flooring meaning they can be wiped clean.”

“The units are sat on foundations, raising them off the ground, to yet again ensure the air flow and also prevent sinkage.”

“The site is secure, with 8ft high anti-climb fencing, an automated gate with PIN Code access and 24 hour monitored CCTV across the whole site – we don’t just monitor the gate. We will provide you with a secure tamper proof padlock that will sit up inside the lock box, so these cannot be cut off with bolt.”

“We have a variety of unit sizes available, from a full unit which is 160sqft ranging down to smaller units to suit your needs. So, whether you are a self-employed builder or plumber using it to store your tools and materials or moving house and need to store the contents of your home, we are here for you.”

“With years of storage and customer service experience, we’re knowledgeable and approachable, so feel free to pop over to our site to have a look around to see what size may suit your needs.”

The company also provides 24 hour access to the site. See more details at https://www.burnham-on-sea.com/business-guide/big-bull-self-storage