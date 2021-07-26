Work to install new gates, fencing and bollards has this week been completed on land next to Highbridge’s Apex Park and at the entry to the Burnham Road Playing Fields to prevent unauthorised traveller encampments.

Sedgemoor District Council says the work to install the new measures has been completed in an effort to protect the land.

Council spokeswoman Claire Faun told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “To make sure that everyone continues to enjoy the open spaces at Burnham Road Playing Fields next to the Bay Centre in Cassis Close, and the overspill car park and field at Apex Park and to discourage unauthorised entry into these spaces, Sedgemoor District Council has taken action to tighten security measures.”

“Working with a local fencing contractor, works have been undertaken on putting in additional gates, fencing and bollards designed to reduce the opportunity to enter the land unless for approved maintenance purposes.”

“Tenants and regular users of these spaces were consulted and were in full agreement.”

We also reported here that legislation is going through Parliament that will soon make illegal encampments a criminal matter rather than a civil matter.

Pictured: Top, the area next to the Cassis Close playing fields and the Apex Park grassland where the new measures have been introduced