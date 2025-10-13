Opening of new SEND unit is celebrated at Burnham-On-Sea Infant School

A brand-new Special Educational Needs and Disabilities (SEND) unit has officially opened at Burnham-On-Sea Infant School, offering vital support for children with Speech, Language and Communication Needs (SLCN).

The purpose-built unit, developed by The Priory Learning Trust in partnership with Somerset Council, marks a major step forward in inclusive education for the local area.

The trust says it provides “a nurturing, stimulating, and fully accessible learning environment” where children with Education, Health and Care Plans can thrive both academically and socially.

Based within Burnham-On-Sea Infant School, the new provision includes a dedicated classroom for small-group teaching, a specially designed outdoor area, and access to personalised support including speech and language therapy.

The environment has been thoughtfully designed to meet pupils’ individual communication, sensory, social, and emotional needs—offering both structure and flexibility to help every child flourish.

Headteacher Carly Hatch at Burnham-On-Sea Infant School told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “We are delighted to open our SEND unit, which reflects our commitment to meeting the needs of all learners. This purpose-built space provides the right balance of support and challenge, enabling pupils to grow in confidence, develop independence, and thrive both academically and socially.”

Lisa Dadds, Deputy CEO of The Priory Learning Trust, adds: “We are incredibly proud to launch this much-needed provision at Burnham-on-Sea Infant School. Communication is the foundation of learning, and this unit will give children with SLCN the opportunity to build confidence, develop essential skills, and feel fully included in our school community.”

Developed in close collaboration with Somerset Council and specialist professionals, the unit will support both children already on roll at the school and others from across the local area who meet the criteria for specialist SEND support.

This new provision aligns with The Priory Learning Trust’s wider vision of inclusive education, ensuring that every child—regardless of background or ability—has access to the tools, resources, and care they need to reach their full potential.