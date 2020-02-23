A first of a new series of indoor markets got off to a successful start in the village of Mark near Burnham-On-Sea on Saturday (February 22nd).

The first quarterly Mark Moor Market was held at Mark Village Hall and attracted a large number of visitors.

The new markets feature craft stalls, gift stalls, local produce, art and photography, plus hot breakfasts and more.

Organiser Brad Loveridge told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “Our first Mark Moor Market was a great success with a fantastic turnout.”

“The support for this event from the local community was beyond our expectations. With over 20 stands, there was a wide variety of arts, crafts and local produce available.”

“We look forward to our next event on 23rd May.”