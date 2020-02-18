A new series of quarterly indoor markets is set to get underway this weekend in the village of Mark near Burnham-On-Sea.

The first Mark Moor Market will be held on Saturday, February 22nd at Mark Village Hall between 10am and 1pm.

“The markets will feature craft stalls, gift stalls, local produce, art and photography, plus hot breakfasts and more,” says organiser Brad Loveridge.

“Stalls will include Brent House Milk Store, Littlemoor Farm, Sonia Stokes Photography, Neals Yard Remidies, Jens Allsorts, Seaphill Glass, Marina Sydenham, Bamboo Bandit, Second Time Around, Flamingo Paperie plus lots more.”

The new markets during 2020 will be held on February 22nd, May 23rd, August 29th, November 28th from 10am-1pm at Mark Village Hall.