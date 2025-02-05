New series of outdoor Burnham-On-Sea monthly markets to launch

A new series of outdoor monthly markets is set to be held in Burnham-On-Sea over the Spring and Summer.

Paul Goodyer, who runs Burnham’s long-running popular car boot sales at the BASC Ground in Stoddens Road, is launching the new markets.

“They will be held every third Sunday of the month from April to September inclusive at the BASC Ground with crafts, gifts and food,” he says.

“We feel there is a need for these over the summer months, especially with so many producers in the area. They will run from 10am-3pm with free entry and free parking.”

Paul adds that Burnham’s car boot sales will also be returning from March / April and adds that his popular Mega Mascot Fun Day – introduced for the first time last summer – will return on two days in 2025: July 30th and August 27th. Stallholders can get in touch at ppeventsltd@hotmail.com