Nicola Stroud, a Fellow PGA Golf Professional, is running ‘love.golf sessions’ at Burnham & Berrow Golf Club which are aimed at encouraging women into playing the game.

The sessions also bring women together to join a group of fun, friendly and empowered ladies.

She says: “Each group has formed firm friendships, but not only that, larger get togethers are organised at various points in the year for everyone to celebrate and play golf together, where there’s no judgement, you just come along and enjoy yourself!”

“The latest taster event saw 7 women join Nicola on Sunday 12th March, learning, laughing and challenging themselves.”

“You don’t need to have tried golf before, you don’t need any equipment, all you need is a smile!”

The next ‘love.golf’ sessions with Nicola are on Saturday 1st April and Sunday 14th May – this session will also focus on chatting about menopause and mental health, as this is something that many women have in common.