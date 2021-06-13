A new shop selling upholstery foam and sundries has opened in Highbridge town centre this week.

The Foam Shop in Church Street has been launched by Russell Chedzoy, who also runs Bay Tree Upholstery next door.

He says: “It’s a natural expansion for us – we are selling all aspects of upholstery foam and sundries for cushion replacement, motorhome foam, restaurant foam, boat foam. We sell sheets and cut-to-size foam and more.”

“The new shop is open Mondays to Fridays from 9am-5pm, and Saturdays 10am-1pm and is always open online.”