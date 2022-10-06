Town councillors in Burnham-On-Sea have this week approved plans to install new signs on the town’s seafront asking people not to feed seagulls.

At their latest meeting this week, Burnham and Highbridge town councillors heard there had been complaints about gulls troubling people eating outdoors on the seafront.

Cllr Barbara Vickers told the meeting: “We need the signs along the seafront in areas where people eat and where food such as fish and chips is sold. I’d also like to see stickers at businesses that sell take-away food, asking people not to feed the gulls.”

Councillors heard that one complaint received by the Town Council said: “The amount of seagulls, noise and mess is far worse than in previous years. Would it be possible to have more signs erected around town to inform visitors and some locals about the hazard of feeding them. Further to that could we have a bye law instigated to make it a fineable offence which has been done in many areas. In certain cases a cull can be implemented.”

Cllr Peter Clayton supported the plans for new signs, and encouraged engagement with Sedgemoor District Council and campaign group Litter Free Coast & Sea Somerset.

After a unanimous vote in favour of the new signs, Cllr Mike Murphy, who chairs the Town Improvements Committee, said: “We are all in favour of this going ahead.” The cost of the new signs was not discussed during the meeting.

Pictured: The design of a similar seagull sign from another west country seaside resort was reviewed during the meeting