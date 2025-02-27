7.8 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Thu Feb 27, 2025
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
HomeNewsNew Burnham-On-Sea social community group brings locals together
News

New Burnham-On-Sea social community group brings locals together

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

A new social community group is launching in Burnham-On-Sea to encourage local people to meet and come together.

Burnham Community Centre is launching the ‘Time To Talk’ friendship and conversation group which will meet monthly.

The group is being started by retired Rev David Easton and the centre’s Ken Hindle.

The first session will be held on Tuesday 4th March at 2pm in the community centre with monthly gatherings on each first Tuesday. There is no charge.

“We hope the informal sessions will being residents together for a cuppa and a get together to have a talk, helping to combat loneliness and encouraging friendship,” says David.

“The group will determine what it talks about with conversation encouraged. All ages are very welcome to attend.”

Previous article
Burnham-On-Sea Independent Market returns on Friday with local food and crafts
Next article
Work to install new 5G phone mast in Burnham-On-Sea begins in bid to boost local reception

TODAY'S MOST VIEWED NEWS

Holiday Accommodation Guide

Latest Shops and Businesses

TC Caravans

Haze Caravan Rentals

49 Esplanade

Resin8 (TKASA Young Enterprise 2024)

The Rosewood Burnham-On-Sea

WEATHER

Burnham-on-Sea
clear sky
7.8 ° C
9 °
6.1 °
82 %
2.7kmh
5 %
Thu
9 °
Fri
8 °
Sat
7 °
Sun
8 °
Mon
8 °
© Copyright 2002 -2025 Burnham-On-Sea.com