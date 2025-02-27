New Burnham-On-Sea social community group brings locals together

A new social community group is launching in Burnham-On-Sea to encourage local people to meet and come together.

Burnham Community Centre is launching the ‘Time To Talk’ friendship and conversation group which will meet monthly.

The group is being started by retired Rev David Easton and the centre’s Ken Hindle.

The first session will be held on Tuesday 4th March at 2pm in the community centre with monthly gatherings on each first Tuesday. There is no charge.

“We hope the informal sessions will being residents together for a cuppa and a get together to have a talk, helping to combat loneliness and encouraging friendship,” says David.

“The group will determine what it talks about with conversation encouraged. All ages are very welcome to attend.”