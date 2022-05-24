New solar-powered parking payment machines are being unveiled along Burnham-On-Sea seafront this month in time for the busy summer season.

Six new machines have so far been introduced between Burnham-On-Sea Pavilion and the Sailing Club by Somerset County Council with more of the units to come.

They provide an option for payments with a swipe of a contactless card or cash – and for registration numbers to be inputted.

It follows several years where the old payment machines were not working along the seafront, causing confusion among motorists. At least five machines were out of action in April.

A spokesman for Somerset County Council told Burnham-On-Sea.com that the new pay and display machines are being installed along the seafront, confirming: ”The new machines are solar powered and provide an option for payment by contactless card.”

Along The Esplanade, the chargeable times are 9am to 6pm daily between 1st April and 30th September.

The charges are: 60 minutes costs 70p, 120 minutes costs £1.40, 180 minutes costs £2.10, and 240 minutes is £3.20.