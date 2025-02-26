New Somerset charity riding event will raise funds for county youth trust

Somerset’s cycling community is being invited together to ‘pedal with purpose’ at a new charity cycle ride supporting the Youth Adventure Trust.

The Somerset Cycle will take place on Saturday 26th April 2025 and is being organised by Black Rat Cycling.

The route starts in Bridgwater, where participants will take on the stunning Quantock Hills, choosing their challenge of either 40km, 60km, or 105km.

“Every pedal stroke supports the Youth Adventure Trust’s vital work, empowering vulnerable young people to build confidence, resilience and essential life skills through their outdoor adventure programmes and one-to-one support,” says Louise Balaam, Director of Fundraising at the Youth Adventure Trust.

“The Somerset Cycle is more than just a ride – it’s a chance to make a real difference in the lives of local young people.”

The Youth Adventure Trust is a youth development charity working with vulnerable young people aged 11 to 16 years old from Somerset and Wiltshire.

It uses outdoor adventure and one-to-one support to empower young people to fulfil their potential, with all programmes provided free of charge to those who are nominated by schools and other youth organisations.

Louise continued: “By challenging yourself, you’re not only experiencing the beauty of the Quantock Hills but also helping to provide life-changing opportunities for the young people we support.”

The cycle ride will be supported with feed stations generously stocked by ASDA Bridgwater and mechanical support will be available from local cycling charity On Your Bike.

For more information about the event and to register, visit: www.youthadventuretrust.org.uk/support-us/how-to-support-us/take-on-a-challenge/somerset-cycle/