New Brean mobility and leisure hire hub opens in time for new holiday season

A new business aiming to boost accessibility and convenience for visitors and local residents has officially opened at Unity Beach in Brean this month.

The Somerset Hire and Mobility Hub — formerly known as Brean Hire Centre — is now fully open to the public at its new base beside the main entrance to Unity Beach on Brean’s Coast Road.

The shop has launched with an expanded range of hire equipment covering outdoor leisure, family holidays, and everyday mobility needs. Owner Carl Bulmer says the move marks a major step forward in offering practical support to both holidaymakers and the local community.

“We are incredibly excited to welcome both locals and visitors to our new hub at Unity Beach,” he told Burnham-On-Sea.com. “Whether you are staying on Unity or at a nearby park or live locally in the Burnham area, our goal is to ensure everyone has access to quality equipment to make their stay or day out as enjoyable as possible.”

Alongside its hire stock, the business has introduced a dedicated servicing and repairs department. Local owners of mobility and leisure equipment can bring items in for fast, affordable maintenance, including specialist repairs for golf buggies and mobility aids.

Recognising that transport can be a barrier for those needing larger items, the hub is also offering a delivery and collection service across Somerset, covering campsites, hotels, holiday accommodation, and residential properties.

“We pride ourselves on friendly, reliable customer service,” Carl added.

“To make things as stress‑free as possible, we offer direct delivery and collection options straight to local campsites, hotels, holiday accommodation, and residential properties right across Somerset.”

The company also provides expert servicing and repairs for bikes, lawn mowers and golf buggies, and operates a mobile repair service.

It is also the approved golf buggy supplier for Unity Beach Resort.

The Somerset Hire and Mobility Hub is open seven days a week from 10am to 4pm, with extended hours planned for the peak summer season.

More details, booking information and repair enquiries can be found via their page in the Burnham-On-Sea.com Business Guide.