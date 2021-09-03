Cycling charity Life Cycle UK is launching a new project in Somerset that aims to encourage local residents to ‘give cycling a go’.

The “Get Somerset Cycling” project will see Life Cycle UK join with community organisations across Somerset to offer a range of fun, supportive activities to boost cycling skills and confidence – and make local communities more cycle-friendly.

The initiative will provide everything from industry-recognised training for bike mechanics to financial support to get a quality, refurbished bike.

Cycle training sessions will be available for adults, helping new cyclists to discover the joys of riding a bike and giving returning cyclists the confidence they need to get from A to B.

Life Cycle UK will also be supporting local businesses and community groups to improve the cycling infrastructure: Their Take a Stand® scheme supplies and installs free Sheffield stands, enabling local venues to provide safe and secure cycle parking.

This will be a welcome subsidy to organisations that have been financially impacted by the pandemic – driving more visitors to their doorstep from the increasing numbers of cyclists.

Ed Norton, CEO of Life Cycle UK, said: “We’re delighted to have the opportunity to bring our expertise and projects to Somerset. It’s an area with some huge developments happening and has great potential to unlock the benefits of cycling.”

“We believe that with the right support, anyone can discover the joys of cycling and feel the benefits – both in their own lives and the communities they live in.”

“These projects will reach hundreds of Somerset residents over the next three years but the benefits of cycling, and the positive impact on the local environment, will last far into the future.”

To find out more about the scheme and to sign up for the activities, please go to: https://www.lifecycleuk.org.uk/get-somerset-cycling