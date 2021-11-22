Speculation is rife that a new spray-painted image that has appeared on a wall at the Morland Community Hub in Highbridge this week may have been created by Banksy.

The spray-painted black and white image shows a boy with a fishing rod sitting on a bank next to a sign that states ‘Fishing forbidden. Raw sewage’.”

The artwork appeared over the weekend and the hub’s Jane Macpherson says: “We came to the hub on Saturday morning and found this artwork – it’s a super piece of street art with an environmental theme.”

“No-one knows for sure who’s painted it – it is exciting to think it could be a famous artist. However, someone must have let the artist in – the mystery deepens!”

 

 
