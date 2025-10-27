New Starbucks drive-thru in Highbridge set to open this week

A new Starbucks drive-thru in Highbridge is scheduled to open on Wednesday (October 29th) after a two-year building project.

The 178 square metre site at the Oaktree Business Park features a modern café building with parking for 19 vehicles.

The new outlet has a drive-thru lane with electronic ordering facilities and new access roads from off the A38 Bristol Road.

It is being built next to the Highbridge Howdens store and close to the existing McDonald’s, Greggs drive-thru, Costa Coffee drive-thru and Travelodge.

A spokesperson said: “We look forward to bringing the Starbucks Experience to customers in Highbridge.”

Extra flood prevention measures had to be included in the project, delaying the whole build, following concerns raised during the planning stages due to the nearby rhyne.

An objection from National Highways over potential traffic impact on the Edithmead M5 roundabout was withdrawn after modelling showed minimal effect.

Had the objection stood, the plans would have required a final decision from central government.

The coffee outlet is being built next to the Highbridge Howdens store and is near to the Highbridge McDonald’s outlet and the Highbridge Greggs drive-thru.

The new Highbridge Starbucks outlet will be similar to the Dunball roundabout Starbucks store near Bridgwater that opened in 2023. The Starbucks site is also close to the busy Highbridge Costa Coffee drive-thru which opened in 2021 and the Highbridge Travelodge.