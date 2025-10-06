New Starbucks drive-thru nears completion in Highbridge with opening imminent

A new Starbucks drive-thru in Highbridge is nearing completion and is expected to open shortly, bringing a major coffee chain to the growing retail area.

The new outlet, located on Oaktree Business Park, is in the final stretch of construction, with new electronic signs installed, landscaping work completed, and new access roads and parking areas in place.

The 178 square metre site features a modern café building with parking for 19 vehicles and two electric vehicle charging points.

It is being built next to the Highbridge Howdens store and close to the existing McDonald’s, Greggs drive-thru, Costa Coffee drive-thru and Travelodge.

A spokesperson said the Highbridge site is in the final stages of construction and will be welcoming customers soon, adding: “We look forward to bringing the Starbucks Experience to customers in Highbridge soon.”

Flood prevention measures have been added following concerns raised during the planning stage due to the nearby drainage rhyne.

An objection from National Highways over potential traffic impact on the Edithmead M5 roundabout was withdrawn after modelling showed minimal effect. Had the objection stood, the plans would have required a final decision from central government.

The new Highbridge Starbucks outlet will be similar to the Dunball roundabout Starbucks store near Bridgwater that opened in 2023.