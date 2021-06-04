New artwork has been unveiled this week in memory of a popular Burnham-On-Sea resident who passed away at the end of last year.

Dave Ilsley, 71, was a long-standing member of Burnham Coastguards, BARB Search & Rescue and the town’s St Andrew’s Church, plus other groups, who sadly died in December, as reported here.

Since then, Becky Dalziel, a friend of Dave’s, raised funds to enable a piece of street art to be painted in Burnham in his memory.

The new street art, pictured here, was created on Friday (June 4th) by Diff, a street artist from Bristol famous for his Del Boy and Rodney pieces and others. It has been unveiled on the Wessex Water building in the Burnham car park off Lynton Road.

Becky told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “Dave was an absolute ray of sunshine, always helpful and devoted to helping others.”

”Covid restrictions meant we couldn’t celebrate his life as we’d wanted so his friends and family have chipped in for this painting and a portrait of him by local artist Susan Fitzgibbon to hang in The Ritz.”

”This way, if we ever feel sad, we can see his lovely face again. We are also making a donation to the Coastguard Association who Dave raised funds for throughout his later years. Thanks also to Wessex Water for permission to paint.”

Pictured: Painting work underway in Burnham on Friday and, above, the new artwork in The Ritz (Photos: Nick Whetstone)