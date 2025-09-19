New stroke support group launches in Burnham-On-Sea with monthly meetings

A new peer support group for stroke survivors and their families has launched in Burnham-On-Sea, offering a welcoming space for conversation, connection and recovery.

The Stroke Association is now hosting monthly gatherings at the Waffle Hub community café, located at Burnham Methodist Church on College Street.

The group meets from 11am to 12.30pm on the second Thursday of every month, and is open to anyone affected by stroke.

The sessions offer a relaxed environment for chat, coffee and mutual support, helping survivors and carers navigate the challenges of life after stroke.

As pictured here, representatives from the charity, Verity and Kelly, joined Caroline King of the Waffle Hub at the first meeting to welcome attendees and share information about the group’s aims.

A spokesperson for the Stroke Association said: “Surviving a stroke is just the beginning of a long and difficult journey. We’re here to help survivors and their families find strength and support as they rebuild their lives.”

The charity provides tailored support to tens of thousands of people each year, including one-to-one and group services, scientific research into stroke prevention and recovery, and campaigning for improved care across the UK.

“Providing support after a stroke is a team effort,” the spokesperson added. “It takes the determination of survivors and carers, the generosity of supporters, and the dedication of healthcare professionals and researchers.”

The group is free to attend and welcomes new members each month.