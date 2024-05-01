New survey opened by council on new Children and Young People’s Plan for Somerset

Children and young people across Somerset are being invited to have their say on a new plan and priorities to support people under the age of 25.

The new Children and Young People’s Plan (CYPP) for Somerset is being created by Somerset Council and our partners in Health and Care Services and will set out the Council’s aims for 2024-2030.

A council spokesman says: “The plan will set out how services and communities are accountable for children and young people and how they will work together to ensure the ambitions of the plan are achieved.”

“By engaging as many children and young people as possible when writing the plan, services will have a better understanding of what children and young people think should happen to improve their lives.”

Members of Somerset Youth Forum have suggested that the most important priorities are:

Having a better experience in education

Leading healthier lives

Help to improve your mental health

Living in safer communities

Building better relationships

Being prepared for adulthood

The Council encourages all individuals under the age of 25 to share their thoughts on these priories via the online survey: https://forms.office.com/e/dNHr44HCfn

Councillor Heather Shearer, Lead Member for Children, Families and Education, said: “At Somerset Council, we want every young person living in the county to be safe, happy, healthy and prepared for adulthood.”

“The Children and Young People’s Plan helps us, and our partners, create a nurturing environment to allow this. It is vital that young people of Somerset have the opportunity to share their voice, shape the policies that support them and hold our performance to account.”

Practitioners, teachers, youth workers and anyone who works with children can support young people to have a voice and make a difference by sharing this survey.

The survey is open to all young people under the age of 25 and closes on Friday 7th June at 5pm.

For those people working with groups, a session plan and evidence form for group activity can be downloaded here: https://tinyurl.com/CYPPSessionPlanAndEvaluation