New term brings fresh coaching timetable and events at Burnham’s Avenue Tennis Club

Avenue Tennis Club in Burnham-On-Sea has launched its new school term coaching programme, offering a wide range of sessions for juniors, adults, and families.

Head Coach Tim Seymour has restarted his popular Cardio Tennis sessions alongside regular coaching.

A new addition this term is the Parent and Tots session for children aged 2½ to 4 years, starting Thursday 11th September at 1.45pm in the clubhouse.

Entries for the club’s internal tournament must be submitted by Friday 12th September to tournament referee Pippa Lawton or Sam Goodhew.

The club will also host the 2025 Jo Gooden Cup on Saturday 18th October from 3pm to 6pm – a fun ladies’ event honouring the memory of Jo Gooden, a cherished member of the club. Sign-up is available in the clubhouse or via email.

Wednesday Supper Evenings have returned, kicking off on 10th September with a hearty menu of pork loin steaks with onions, bacon and apple, served with potatoes and vegetables. Puddings, cheese and biscuits, and a vegetarian option will also be available. The cost is £13.50 per person, payable in cash on the night. The bar opens at 6.30pm for a 7pm start.

Friday nights are family nights, featuring social tennis for adults, coaching from 6–7pm, and the ever-popular Vinny’s Minis sessions, which now run from 5–8pm across three age groups. The sessions are free for members and offer a great way to get children involved in tennis.

Membership for juniors under 8 is £18 per year, and £36 for those aged 8–17. Parents who wish to play exclusively with their children can also join for £36. More details are available at www.avenuetennis.com and www.tennis-extreme.com

With a packed schedule of social and team tennis throughout the week, Avenue Tennis Club continues to be a hub of activity for players of all ages and abilities.