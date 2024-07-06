13.3 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Sun Jul 07, 2024
News

New Thai restaurant to open in Burnham-On-Sea town centre this month

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

New Thai restaurant to open in Burnham-On-Sea town centre

A new Thai restaurant is set to open in Burnham-On-Sea town centre this month.

Alinda’s will be opening at 25 High Street in Burnham, in place of the Smokehouse Kitchen which is now trading online instead.

Talking to Burnham-On-Sea.com, owner Adelind Au says: “I have been in the Asian food catering business in Weston for several years and wanted to branch out.”

“We are excited to be bringing something completely new and different to Burnham-On-Sea.”

“We will be providing a full menu of freshly cooked Thai and Asian dishes.”

The new restaurant is scheduled to open during the week of July 15th.

“We very much look forward to welcoming customers,” she adds. 

The Smokehouse Kitchen can be found via its app on Apple app store and Google Play.

