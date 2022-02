A new Timpson kiosk offering dry cleaning and other services has opened outside Burnham-On-Sea’s Tesco supermarket this week.

Plans for the new pod received cautious support from town councillors last year when the store’s planning application was considered.

Town councillors expressed concern that the kiosk provides services such as key cutting and shoe repairs which are already offered in Burnham town centre.

The kiosk is open seven days a week.