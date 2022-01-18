A new town councillor has been co-opted onto Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge Town Council to fill a vacant seat this week.

Paul Wynn was voted by a majority of councillors to take on the vacant position when a vote was held at a meeting of the full council on Monday (January 17th).

A dozen local residents had initially put foward their names for the position, but several dropped out before Monday’s meeting.

Paul is well known locally for running a successful barber shop in Burnham-On-Sea town centre for over 40 years and for previously being a member of the town’s Pantomime Society, the Town Band, Coastguard and Special Constabulary for many years.

Paul, the Conservative candidate for the vacant seat, said afterwards he was “very pleased to have been co-opted, even it’s just for a few months initially until May’s elections.”

Paul was proposed by Cllr Peter Clayton and seconded by Cllr Louise Parkin and attracted the largest majority of votes – nine – to secure the vacant seat.

Andy Morgan was the only other candidate to be proposed for the seat by existing councillors. He was proposed by Cllr Phil Harvey and seconded by Cllr Mike Murphy and gained four votes from councillors, which was not enough to win.

Those standing for the seat had been invited to give speeches of up to five minutes on the night. Those speaking included John Baber, Paul Wynn and James Cameron.

The council recently invited applicants for the vacant Highridge town council seat.

Speaking afterwards, Burnham and Highbridge’s Mayor, Cllr Mike Facey, thanked all those who had put their names forward and said there would be a further opportunity to stand for the council in this Spring’s local elections.