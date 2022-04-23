Six new trees have been officially unveiled in Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge to mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

Burnham Freemasons has planted the new silver birches at Highbridge’s Apex Park and Burnha’s Crosses Penn, as pictured here.

Burnham and Highbridge’s Mayor, Cllr Mike Facey, and Dpeity Mayor Cllr Andy Hodge attended the unveiling of the trees and new plaques during ceremonies held in both towns on Saturday (April 23rd), pictured here.

Burnham Freemasons’ Charity Steward John Chinn explained that members wanted to fund a local, lasting initiative to mark the Jubilee.

The Mayor added: “On behalf of residents and the Town Council, we thank the Freemasons for their kind donation of these trees to mark the Jubilee.”

Further events are planned locally this year to celebrate June’s Jubilee.