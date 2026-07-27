New trusted carers network to launch in Highbridge and Burnham-On-Sea

A new community‑led carers network for Highbridge and Burnham-On-Sea will be formally launched this week with the aim of creating a clearer, safer and more connected approach to local social care and support.

The Highbridge and Burnham Trusted Carers Network will hold its launch event on Wednesday 29th July from 11am at the Morland Hub in Pearce Drive, bringing together residents, carers, micro‑providers and those working in health and support services.

Organisers say the ambition is to build “a place where no one struggles alone” by helping people understand their local care options and make informed choices. The service was first unveiled at the end of 2025, as pictured above and reported here.

Spokesperson Roger Keen says the launch event will include an introduction from Somerset Council’s Rhys Davies, who will outline why a clearer local care model is needed, followed by Roger and Janet Keen presenting their community‑led vision.

“Mel Marsden and Sarah Spicer will then explain how the Care Connections approach raises awareness of micro‑providers while offering families better information, education and protection.”

Roger Keen says: “The network is designed to strengthen links between community groups, health partners and care providers, while giving families a fairer and more transparent route to finding support.”

“The session is open to anyone living locally or involved in care, and aims to help people understand the choices available and how the network can support both carers and those receiving care.” Those wishing to attend can contact Roger Keen on 07795 415474.