Residents across the Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge area will be able to recycle more items in their weekly kerbside collections from next Monday (February 28th).

At the same time as the launch of the new Recycle More service, general rubbish collections will become three-weekly rather than fortnightly.

Somerset Waste Partnership is advising people to check their calendars telling them when to put out their recycling and rubbish, with around two-thirds of people having a change of collection day.

Around 7,000 homes will get an extra rubbish collection on Saturday (February 26th) to ensure no-one has a gap of three weeks between collections, including some households in Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge.

Another 5,000 homes will get an extra collection on Saturday March 5th, including some in Highbridge and West Huntspill.

Homes have received Bright Blue Bags for use from their first new collection day.

Collection day information is also available online using the “My Collection Day” feature on the somersetwaste.gov.uk website. Calendars can be downloaded for printing or directly into a laptop’s or mobile device’s calendar – providing helpful automatic reminders.

Those who do not have a Bright Blue Bag or “Coming soon” leaflet can get a replacement using the form on somersetwaste.gov.uk/recycle-more or by calling Sedgemoor District Council.

Recycle More adds the following to weekly collections: plastic pots, tubs and trays; food and drink cartons, small household electrical items and batteries.

The Bright Blue Bag should be used for:

Plastic bottles, pots, tubs and trays (rinsed and squashed/nested)

Tins and cans (rinsed and crushed if safe to do so)

Aerosols (empty)

Foil (rinsed)

What goes into each recycling container will change:

Green box – glass bottles and jars, and cartons (including Tetra Pak)

Black box – paper and card

Brown food waste bin – all food waste

Household electricals can go into an untied carrier bag placed on top of recycling. The bags will be returned. Small batteries should go into tied bread bags, freezer or similar see-through bags.

With Recycle More, SWP will also improve recycling for homes with shared or communal collections, for example blocks of flats and homes of multiple occupancy. These improvements are scheduled for late June or early July and what is possible will depend on space and access at each site.

Visit somersetwaste.gov.uk/recycle-more for more information. Extra guidance and support can be requested using a form on this page, or by calling your district council.