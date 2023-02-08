With Valentine’s Day fast approaching, there’s no better time to say ‘I love you’ and show your partner – or yourself – a little love and appreciation.

It’s a great time to show some love for local shops and businesses in Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge who offer a great range of gifts for all budgets. Burnham-On-Sea.com has compiled a small selection of great Valentines Day ideas from local businesses.

Romantic Italian meal in a cosy setting

Ogni Volta Italian restuarant in Burnham-On-Sea High Street offers you a chance to treat your loved one to an amazing Italian meal in a romantic setting. Our usual menu, plus specials, will be available at our normal prices – there are no price increases for Valentine’s Day! The restaurant will have low lighting, candlelit tables, romantic music, tasteful decorations, a red rose for every table and a sweet treat for all customers. We aim to provide you with an enjoyable evening, in a relaxed and friendly atmosphere where you can show that special person how much they mean to you. Plus there’s the added bonus of no-one having to wash up! We look forward to providing you the opportunity to impress your loved one on Valentine’s day.

Valentines flowers at Rosemary’s Florists

Rosemary’s Florist in Burnham’s Regent Street is a family run business located in the town centre. Their qualified team of florists offer a friendly, professional and personal service. They can create beautiful floral arrangements for every type of occasion including Valentines Day. Click here to read more about the florist. Order online via the website or phone or call in where the team can help you choose the right flowers! For all Valentine orders they are offering free local delivery.

Luxury beauty treatments this Valentines Day

HG Beauty in Burnham-On-Sea is a a new luxury beauty service business operating out of Hair Craft at 13 Regent Street. HG Beauty has over 20 years experience in the beauty industry and she spent her career up until 2020 working abroad in award-winning spas. HG Beauty offers a space to indulge in relaxation; a retreat in the town centre. Appointments are available weekdays, evenings and Sundays. Read more here. HG specializes in facial treatments; using Monu Skin products for a wonderful combination of relaxation and perfect skin health. Get £5 off a facial treatment if you mention Burnham-On-Sea.com Valentines offer when you call.

Personalised Valentines gifts at Crafty Comforts

Crafty Comforts in Burnham High Street offer a wide range of gifts for your loved one this Valentine’s Day, many of which can also be personalised. Pop into the shop in the High Street to browse the selection and pick something special.

Hampers and tasty local food they’ll love

Rich’s Cider Farm in Watchfield near Highbridge offers fantastic hampers perfect to treat that someone special this Valentine’s Day! They can always make bespoke hampers for any occasion, just pop in and see them and they will make one up for you. They also have a special deal from Pynes for that romantic meal and other gifts in the Farm shop. They also stock a variety of local, hand-selected products, ranging from fresh fruit and vegetables to cakes, pies and gifts to clothing and homeware. Read more here.

Valentines offer at Scotts Furnishings in Burnham

Scott’s Furnishings in Burnham-On-Sea loves Valentines day! We love it so much that, for all you romantics out there, for one week only, we are offering a HALF PRICE HEADBOARD when purchased with any new Silentnight, Rest assured, Sleepeezee or Relyon Divan set. But you do need to mention it as this offer is exclusive to readers of Burnham-On-Sea.com. That’s half of our SALE PRICE by the way. Don’t forget that Scott’s deliver and set up your new bed and, if you wish take away the one you are replacing free of charge. Scott’s Furnishings, a local family owned business incorporated in 1975. Read more here.

Win a £40 Just Eat voucher from Big Bull Self Storage

Big Bull Self Storage are based in Highbridge on the Isleport Business Park – and they provide self-storage units to the local area. Read more here. Win a £40 Just Eat voucher with Big Bull Self Storage – whether you fancy treating your partner, or enjoying a meal for one, go to their Facebook page to enter. You need to follow all the steps within the Valentines post to enter. The winner will be announced by Friday 10th of Feb just in case you want to use the voucher for the weekend.

Valentines Prim N Proper beauty treatment offers

Prim N Proper is situated in Burnham-On-Sea High Street and offers many aspects of hair, nails, beauty, massage, holistic therapies, ear piercing and teeth whitening. With 4 nail bars, 2 pedicure stations, a stand up sunbed, 5 therapy rooms and 5 hair stations we are one of the biggest salons on the High Street. Read more here. Prim N Proper has a special Valentines Offer costing just £99 (quote Burnham-On-Sea.com upon booking) and the offer ends on March 1st, 2023. Treat you partner to a special IllumiFacial treatment – a combination of our specialist Lynton skincare range combined with our brand new medical grade skin rejuvenation machine. Consultation needed prior to your treatment.

Unique Valentines gifts for the home at Sopha

Surprise your special someone with a unique and thoughtful gift from Sopha in Highbridge this Valentine’s Day. Their wide selection of scented candles, artificial plants, photo frames, and even cosy throws will surely delight your loved one. You can also indulge in their in-store coffee shop, serving up yummy cakes, hot chocolates, and light lunches. Treat yourself and your significant other to a memorable gift or experience at Sopha. Visit their website to see a full range of Valentine’s Day offerings.

Hair and beauty gifts and treatments

Francesco Hair and Beauty Salon, a professional salon in Highbridge, offers a wide range of hair, beauty and nail treatments. It has a relaxing atmosphere offering each client that much needed “me time”. Read more here. Take part in their Valentines competition to win a £50 prize by clicking here.

Three-course Valentines meals at Brean Country Club

Love is in the air at Brean Country Club! Book your table at Brean Country Club to spoil the one you love with a special 3 course Valentine’s Set Menu. Spend this Valentine’s at Brean Country Club and experience true love between Friday 10th to Friday 17th February with our effortlessly romantic 3 course Valentine’s Set Menu. Will your heart skip a beat over one of our luscious starters, such as our delightful Goats cheese arancini? Or maybe love lies in our succulent braised beef steak in a red wine jus. Make your date simply exquisite by upgrading you and your date to a bottle of sparkling champagne. To sweeten the occasion further, choose a heavenly desserts, including Chocolate covered strawberries to share. They say it’s love at first bite! This exclusive menu is only available Friday 10th, Saturday 11th, Tuesday 14th, Friday 17th and Saturday 18th February between 5:00pm – 9:00pm.To view our menu or to book your table at Brean Country Club and experience exceptional this Valentine’s click here.

Nails and skincare gifts at KD Beauty in Burnham

KD Beauty Nails and Aesthetics in Burnham-On-Sea offrers a beautiful and peaceful salon to let you escape. They have years of experience in the industry, providing quality work. Specializing in skincare. For Valentines this year why not treat your loved one to love through some self care? KD Beauty are offering four amazing offers that are not to be missed. The award winning LumiIo will give your partner incredible skin every day and this is LIMITED EDITION colour. Or we have a relaxing massage, the best Facial where science meets beauty or juicy lips with our filler offer. Contact us through Facebook or the website.

Relaxing massages at the Rejuvenation Room

The Rejuvenation Room in Burnham-On-Sea provides blissful and tranquil facilities and is the perfect place for a relaxing massage or uplifting reflexology treatment. For Valentine’s day we are offering gift vouchers for that special someone in your life. Vouchers purchased up to £50 will have £5 added free and vouchers over £50 will have £10 added free. Lots of different treatments to choose from. Just mention Valentine’s Day when you request a voucher. Read more here.

Enjoy a tasty Valentines meal from Lunch

Lunch in Burnham-On-Sea is excited to offer a special Valentines meal experience, offering a variety of colourful and deliciously tasty sushi. We are using the highest quality sushi grade fish bought from our local fishmongers. To compliment your platter there are some home baked chocolate brownies currently being sold in Haverslice. There will be the option of collection or delivery to the local area. Please pre order by the 10th Feb via private message. Read more here.

