New vehicle entrance opens at Burnham and Highbridge Town Council Offices

Driving to Burnham and Highbridge Town Council Town Council’s Offices has become easier this week following the completion and opening of a new vehicle access entrance.

The council has confirmed that construction of the new entrance, located off Mendip Way, has now been successfully finished and officially opened for use from Wednesday 17th June during normal office hours.

The new access point is intended to make visiting the offices simpler for those arriving by road. Drivers can use the postcode TA8 1GA or the What3Words location ///dimension.reworked.loved to find the entrance.

Pedestrian access remains unchanged, with visitors on foot continuing to use the established route via Jaycroft Road.

Burnham and Highbridge Town Council says the new entrance will improve traffic flow and make it easier for residents to reach the site.