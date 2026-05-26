New vintage‑themed craft shop ‘Curious’ opens its doors in Burnham‑On‑Sea

A new vintage‑themed gift shop has opened in Burnham‑On‑Sea this week, bringing a new addition to the town centre.

The store, called Curious, is in College Street is is being run by two entrepreneurial ladies. It opened its doors to customers on Monday (May 25th).

Owners Donna and Adele say they wanted to offer something different for the town, with a warm, safe and welcoming atmosphere, and they have been busy refurbishing the unit in recent weeks ahead of the opening.

“We are offering a great mix of quality handmade crafts, candles, handmade jewellery, tea‑light holders, vintage‑inspired clothing, children’s felt toys and fair‑trade ethical clothing among other items,” says Adele.

“The shop is a place built on friendship and creativity, with a shared love of quality vintage‑themed gifts.”

The duo hope to further expand the shop in the future, with plans to introduce therapy treatments alongside the retail space plus other facilities. Curious is open Monday to Saturday from 11am to 4pm.