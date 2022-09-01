A new community cafe serving up freshly-cooked food has opened in Burnham-On-Sea town centre this week.

The Waffle Hub Community Café – a new ‘not for profit’ community organisation – opened its doors on Thursday (September 1st) at Burnham Methodist Church in College Street.

Burnham and Highbridge’s Mayor, Cllr Lesley Millard, cut a ribbon to open the new venture, as pictured here.

The new café is serving savoury and sweet waffles with a selection of toppings and sauces. Teas, coffees, and soft drinks are also available. All profits will be used to support the project and the local community.

The Community Café is open from 9am – 5pm on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays.

The idea came from local resident Liz Bennett, who says she wanted to create a place where “people can meet together, eat, chat, learn, and play.”

Liz adds: “We have had generous donations of time, money and equipment from many Burnham folk to help us get started and the Methodist Church have kindly made their premises available to us and provided some start-up funding.”

”However, our long term plans are to have a shop in order to serve our waffles, and to provide add on services for the community.”

“We will shortly be training to become Digital Champions and then we will be able help people with basic computer skills as well.”

“I would love to hear ideas about any other things we might be able to do for the people in Burnham. If anyone would like to volunteer for a few hours a week then I would love to meet them. We hope to be able to provide a warm and friendly space for young and old.”

Pictured: Thursday’s opening of the new cafe (Photos Mike Lang)