New wall hangings featuring Burnham-On-Sea scenes are unveiled

A series of colourful new wall hangings have been officially unveiled at Burnham-On-Sea Methodist Church during its Harvest Festival service.

The colourful banners, designed to resemble stained glass windows but crafted from cloth, were created to enhance the church’s interior and celebrate both local community life and biblical themes.

Jo May, a member of the Burnham-On-Sea Banner group, led the project and collaborated with the West Huntspill craft group to produce a complex piece entitled ‘Creation’, which incorporates a variety of textile techniques.

Other banners on display included ‘Fisherman by the Sea of Galilee’, ‘Noah’s Ark’, and ‘Present Day Burnham-On-Sea’, the latter featuring familiar local scenes such as the town’s iconic beach lighthouse, dog walkers on the sands, seagulls, and the Burnham RNLI Atlantic 85 lifeboat ‘Doris Day and Brian’, which was embroidered by Edna Christian.

During the service, Methodist minister Steve Bennett praised the creative efforts and included prayers for local rescue services RNLI, BARB, and Coastguard.

After the service, members of both craft groups gathered for refreshments and got to see the banners up close, marking the official launch of the new artwork.

Burnham RNLI’s Nigel Morton said: “It is a huge privilege to have our Atlantic 85 lifeboat featured in one of the wonderful wall hangings, and that Burnham RNLI is recognised as a significant part of life in Burnham today. As a station, we are honoured, and very grateful to be represented both in one of the banners, and at the service to formally commission them.”

Pictured: The unveiling of the new banners in Burnham on Sunday: Top, the banner producers and, above, Burnham RNLI Chairman Nick Pople, Launch Authority Nigel Morton, Jo May and Edna Christian (Photos Mike Lang)