New weather warning issued for Burnham-On-Sea area on Monday

A new yellow weather warning has been issued for the Burnham-On-Sea area, with the Met Office warning of heavy rain and strong winds from Monday evening (January 26th) into Tuesday.

Forecasters say outbreaks of rain — heavy at times — will spread across southwest England and southern Wales from Monday evening, continuing through Tuesday morning before easing into heavy showers later in the day.

The warning will be in force from 6pm on Monday until 2pm on Tuesday.

Rainfall totals are expected to reach 20–30mm widely, with 50–80mm possible over higher ground.

With the ground already saturated from recent wet weather, the Met Office says further rainfall is likely to increase the risk of flooding in places.

Strong southeasterly winds are also likely during the warning period, adding to the unsettled conditions.