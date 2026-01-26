5.2 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Mon Jan 26, 2026
Updated weather warning issued for Burnham-On-Sea area today
News

Updated weather warning issued for Burnham-On-Sea area today

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

Stormy Burnham-On-Sea weather conditions

A new yellow weather warning has been issued for the Burnham-On-Sea area, with the Met Office warning of heavy rain and strong winds today (Monday January 26th) and into Tuesday.

Forecasters say outbreaks of rain — heavy at times — will spread across southwest England and southern Wales during the day, continuing through Tuesday morning before easing into heavy showers later in the day.

The warning will be in force from 3pm today until 12pm on Tuesday. This is earlier in the day than in the original warning announced by the Met Office.

Rainfall totals are expected to reach 20–30mm widely, with 50–80mm possible.

With the ground already saturated from recent wet weather, the Met Office says further rainfall is likely to increase the risk of flooding in places.

Strong southeasterly winds are also likely during the warning period, adding to the unsettled conditions.

