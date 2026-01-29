New weather warning issued for heavy rain in Burnham-On-Sea area today

A new yellow weather warning for heavy rain has been issued for Somerset — including Burnham-On-Sea — with forecasters warning of possible transport disruption and further flooding from this afternoon (Thursday) into early Friday.

The Met Office says the warning is in place from midday today until 3am on Friday, with another spell of rain expected to sweep across the region.

A spokesperson said a band of rain will move in from Cornwall on Thursday afternoon before tracking northeast across Somerset through the evening.

“The rain is only likely to last for a few hours in any one location but will be heavy at times. A further 10–15mm of rain is expected fairly widely, with 20–25mm possible in southern parts of the warning area.”

Officials warn that the risk of impacts is higher than usual due to saturated ground and ongoing flooding following Storm Chandra, which brought significant disruption to other parts of Somerset earlier this week.

