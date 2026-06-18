Weekly Listening Café launches in Highbridge offering support and a friendly ear

A new community Listening Café has launched in Highbridge next week, offering local people a warm, welcoming space to talk, share worries and get emotional support.

The weekly drop‑in sessions, run by local counsellor Liz Williams, have begun this month an are held every Wednesday from 10am to 12 noon at the Purple Spoon Café in Highbridge (TA9 3DD).

Liz, who runs a small counselling practice in Burnham-On-Sea, says the aim is to create a gentle, supportive environment where anyone can stop by for a chat without pressure or judgement. She hopes the sessions will help those who may be feeling anxious, overwhelmed or unsure where to turn.

She told Burnham-On-Sea.com that the Listening Café is open to everyone, with no need to book, and is designed for people who simply need someone to talk to or want to understand how counselling might help them.

“My hope is that it becomes a warm, friendly place for people who may not know where to start,” she said. “Sometimes just talking to someone can make a real difference.”

The Purple Spoon Café will continue to operate as normal during the event, offering a relaxed setting for conversations and support.