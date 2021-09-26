A new catering stall serving freshly cooked breakfasts has opened on the A38 in West Huntspill.

The Little Orchard opened on Wednesday (September 22nd) at the side of The Orchard Inn, as pictured here.

“We’re serving breakfasts and coffees in the mornings from 7am-11am Monday to Saturday,” says the pub’s Charlotte Lockyer.

“There is a lot of potential passing trade here from truckers and passers-by every morning on their way to work.”

“Feedback has been really positive so we are looking forward to taking it forward.”

Pictured: The pub’s Charlotte and Sue with the new outlet in West Huntspill