New Wetherspoons pub at Burnham’s Haven Holiday Park moves closer

Plans for a new JD Wetherspoon pub at Burnham-On-Sea’s Haven Holiday Park have taken a further step forward this week with the submission of a new Somerset Council application.

It follows a recent ‘variation of premises licence’ request from Haven, seeking approval to rebrand the park’s existing Mash and Barrel pub into a Wetherspoons, as we reported here.

Now, the latest application seeks ‘advertisement consent’ for a range of new illuminated signs at the new-look pub, pictured above in the plans.

If approved, it will become Burnham-On-Sea’s second JD Wetherspoon pub, joining the Reed Arms on The Esplanade.

The move comes as Haven announced a £9million investment to introduce new Wetherspoons pubs across several of its UK holiday parks.

Simon Palethorpe, CEO of Haven, said the partnership is aimed at giving guests “more of what they love,” adding that the company already works with well-known brands such as Burger King, Slim Chickens, Chopstix, Millie’s Cookies, Papa John’s and Costa.

The licensing application confirms that the Mash and Barrel will be refurbished and rebranded as part of the change. The new advertisement consent application has been submitted under reference 11/26/00002.

