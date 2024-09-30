14.9 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Tue Oct 01, 2024
News
News

New winter opening hours start today at Highbridge recycling centre

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

highbridge recycling centre

Winter opening hours are being introduced at Highbridge’s Recycling Centre from today (October 1st).

All of Somerset’s recycling sites will go over to their winter opening hours today, says Somerset Council.

Winter hours at Highbridge recycling centre:

Highbridge’s centre – on the Isleport Business Park – is open as follow for winter hours:

  • Monday Closed
  • Tuesday Closed
  • Wednesday 9am to 5pm
  • Thursday 9am to 5pm
  • Friday 9am to 5pm
  • Saturday 9am to 4pm
  • Sunday 9am to 4pm

Summer hours (from April) are 9am-6pm on Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays and 9am-4pm on weekends. These resume at the start of April 2025.

For more information about the site, including details of charged materials, and van and trailer permits, click on recycling centres at somersetwaste.gov.uk.

