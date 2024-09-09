14.8 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Tue Sep 10, 2024
New winter opening hours set to start at Highbridge recycling centre
News

New winter opening hours set to start at Highbridge recycling centre

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

highbridge recycling centre

Winter opening hours are set to be introduced at Highbridge’s Recycling Centre from October 1st.

All of Somerset’s recycling sites will go over to their winter opening hours from the start of the month, says Somerset Council. It adds that all sites will remain open at weekends from 9am to 4pm.

Winter hours at Highbridge recycling centre:

Highbridge’s centre – on the Isleport Business Park – is open as follow for winter hours:

  • Monday Closed
  • Tuesday Closed
  • Wednesday 9am to 5pm
  • Thursday 9am to 5pm
  • Friday 9am to 5pm
  • Saturday 9am to 4pm
  • Sunday 9am to 4pm

Summer hours – 9am-6pm on Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays and 9am-4pm on weekends – will resume at the start of April 2025.

For more information about the site, including details of charged materials, and van and trailer permits, click on recycling centres at somersetwaste.gov.uk.

Previous article
Burnham Area Flower Club to hold colourful floral demonstration tonight
Next article
Protesters campaiging to save Pawlett Hams from saltmarsh plans welcome decision by EDF

