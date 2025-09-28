8.3 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Mon Sep 29, 2025
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
HomeNewsNew winter opening hours to start at Highbridge recycling centre on Wednesday
News

New winter opening hours to start at Highbridge recycling centre on Wednesday

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

highbridge recycling centre

Winter opening hours are being introduced at Highbridge’s Recycling Centre from Wednesday October 1st.

All of Somerset’s 16 recycling sites will go over to their winter opening hours on the date, says Somerset Council.

Winter hours at Highbridge recycling centre:

Highbridge’s centre – on the Isleport Business Park – is open as follow for winter hours:

  • Monday Closed
  • Tuesday Closed
  • Wednesday 9am to 5pm
  • Thursday 9am to 5pm
  • Friday 9am to 5pm
  • Saturday 9am to 4pm
  • Sunday 9am to 4pm

Summer hours (from April) are 9am-6pm on Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays and 9am-4pm on weekends. These resume at the start of April 2026.

For more information about the site, including details of charged materials, and van and trailer permits, click on recycling centres at somersetwaste.gov.uk.

Previous article
Classic rock tribute band coming to Burnham-On-Sea theatre in October
Next article
Sedgemoor Crematorium to offer new ‘fully immersive’ funeral services

TODAY'S MOST VIEWED NEWS

Holiday Accommodation Guide

Latest Shops and Businesses

Flexercise

Gillian Wood Painter and Decorator

BASC Ground Car Boot and Markets

All Walls

TC Caravans

WEATHER

Burnham-on-Sea
clear sky
8.3 ° C
9.4 °
6.8 °
94 %
1.3kmh
2 %
Mon
15 °
Tue
16 °
Wed
17 °
Thu
18 °
Fri
15 °
© Copyright 2002 -2025 Burnham-On-Sea.com