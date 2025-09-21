New winter opening hours to start at Highbridge recycling centre

Winter opening hours are being introduced at Highbridge’s Recycling Centre from Wednesday October 1st.

All of Somerset’s 16 recycling sites will go over to their winter opening hours on the date, says Somerset Council.

Winter hours at Highbridge recycling centre:

Highbridge’s centre – on the Isleport Business Park – is open as follow for winter hours:

Monday Closed

Closed Tuesday Closed

Closed Wednesday 9am to 5pm

9am to 5pm Thursday 9am to 5pm

9am to 5pm Friday 9am to 5pm

9am to 5pm Saturday 9am to 4pm

9am to 4pm Sunday 9am to 4pm

Summer hours (from April) are 9am-6pm on Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays and 9am-4pm on weekends. These resume at the start of April 2026.

For more information about the site, including details of charged materials, and van and trailer permits, click on recycling centres at somersetwaste.gov.uk.